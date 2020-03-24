Clear

Terre Haute teachers support their kids with a different kind of parade

Local teachers are supporting their students - even if they can't be together in the classroom.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 5:56 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 6:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local teachers are supporting their students - even if they can't be together in the classroom.

On Tuesday, Ben Franklin Elementary teachers drove past students in Terre Haute in a different kind of parade.

They posted the route ahead of time on social media so students could see their teachers...even if it was only from a distance.

Teachers say they didn't have the chance to give their students a proper goodbye before schools closed.

They said they wanted to do something before the stay at home order goes into effect.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Showers and Some Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara Dickey

Image

Mother Goose on the Loose goes online amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Vincennes City Parks closing areas

Image

'Family is first...' While autobody shops are deemed essential, local owner says he closing to keep

Image

Local Restaurants Continue to Adapt amid ever-changing COVID-19 News

Image

Local teachers support their kids with a different kind of parade

Image

Terre Haute woman sends cards to the elderly

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

South Vermillion High School to host drive-thru hot dog lunch

Image

Mecca Tavern works to keep students fed with meal distribution

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears