Terre Haute teachers support their kids with a different kind of parade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local teachers are supporting their students - even if they can't be together in the classroom.

On Tuesday, Ben Franklin Elementary teachers drove past students in Terre Haute in a different kind of parade.

They posted the route ahead of time on social media so students could see their teachers...even if it was only from a distance.

Teachers say they didn't have the chance to give their students a proper goodbye before schools closed.

They said they wanted to do something before the stay at home order goes into effect.