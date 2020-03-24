TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local teachers are supporting their students - even if they can't be together in the classroom.
On Tuesday, Ben Franklin Elementary teachers drove past students in Terre Haute in a different kind of parade.
They posted the route ahead of time on social media so students could see their teachers...even if it was only from a distance.
Teachers say they didn't have the chance to give their students a proper goodbye before schools closed.
They said they wanted to do something before the stay at home order goes into effect.
Related Content
- Terre Haute teachers support their kids with a different kind of parade
- Terre Haute's Labor Day Parade
- Sprucing up Terre Haute for kindness project
- Saint Patrick's Day parade kicks off in downtown Terre Haute
- SMWC start accepting entries for Terre Haute's annual Christmas parade
- Celebration continues after Terre Haute Veterans Day Parade
- Annual Light Your Way Parade held in downtown Terre Haute
- Light Your Way parade held in downtown Terre Haute
- Annual Veterans Day Parade set for Sunday in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute's Veterans Day Parade officially back on
Scroll for more content...