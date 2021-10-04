Local teachers honored as "Outstanding Educators"

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local teachers are being recognized for the 2021 McDonald's Outstanding Educators.

The award honors educators who exhibit dedication to their students.

This year, Mcdonald's had more than 720 nominations for teachers in the Wabash Valley.

The teacher who won the $1,000 McDonald's Outstanding Educator award was Morgan Marchi from Terre Haute Vigo High School.

Eight teachers won the $100 McDonald's Outstanding Educator Award. Those teachers were: