Local teacher stays connected with students through Facebook live videos

North Vermillion High School’s art teacher is using Facebook live videos to share pottery demonstrations with his students.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 8:57 AM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 9:58 AM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Wabash Valley teachers are finding creative methods to stay connected with their students.

Charles Wagoner is the art teacher at North Vermillion Junior-Senior High School.

He’s sharing art lessons with students and the community through Facebook live videos.

News 10 talked with the teacher via facetime on Monday.

Wagoner says he misses his students.

”It’s an important community this school is, and teachers do more than just teach subject matter, and those kids were also really supportive of us, so it’s really a community.” Wagoner said.

Students and teachers are using social media to stay connected.

Wagoner posted a Facebook live video on Sunday doing a pottery demonstration.

The video received roughly one hundred comments, many from parents of North Vermillion art students.

“We'll give everyone a break from everything and make contact with my students and other people who might enjoy that. A lot of parents are home with students right now, and they are looking for ways to keep them busy and engaged.”

He’s also using the platform to share recommendations for art apps and online art resources for students.

Wagoner hopes students can find comfort in art during this trying time.

“Art is important and music and poetry no matter what, but especially when things are challenging like this. I think art is really a great way to express your feelings and to get through things like this.”

