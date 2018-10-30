Local teacher caught in Typhoon Yutu works to raise money for damaged school

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS (WTHI) - A woman from the Wabash Valley is trying to collect $300,000 to rebuild a school.

Last week, Typhoon Yutu devastated part of the Northern Mariana Islands.

They're a U.S. territory north of Guam and south of Japan.

Saipan Community School is one of many buildings damaged in the massive storm.

Jessica Williams, from Washington, Indiana, is a first-grade teacher at the school.

Williams launched a Go Fund Me page to collect donations.

They need help rebuilding the generator building, restrooms, playground, library, and storage areas.

The staff wants students to have a safe place with some normalcy.

"It didn't even look like the same place. It just...everything was blown away, like trees. We have a beautiful campus and it's just completely wrecked...I just couldn't believe how much roofing there was wrapped around everything...trees and basketball goals," Williams said.

Students are dealing with a lot, like not having power and water.

Williams and school staff are working hard to get the school open this week or next.

To donate to their Go Fund Me, click here.