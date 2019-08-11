Clear

Local tattoo artists host benefit to help woman after losing her husband in motorcycle accident

Built to Last Tattoo in Brazil held a benefit Sunday for Rachael Smith. Smith lost her husband in a motorcycle accident earlier this summer, and her younger brother Garrett Sands last year.

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 11:24 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Local artists are supporting a woman after suffering multiple personal tragedies.

Built to Last Tattoo in Brazil held a benefit Sunday.

All proceeds will go to Rachael Smith.

You'll remember, we told you she lost her husband Joe Smith in a motorcycles accident back in June.

This is the second massive loss this family has suffered.

Last year, Rachael's brother Garrett Sands was shot and killed.

Flash tattoos were $50 dollars at the event.

Those at the shop said they just wanted to give back to their friend during this difficult time.

"I love Rachael to death. She's just a fun person to be around, and we just basically wanted to lend a helping hand," said David Steel, Owner of Built to Last Tattoo.

To learn more about upcoming events the family is putting together, you can head to the Garrett Sands Kindness Project Facebook page.

