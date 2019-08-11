Local tattoo artists host benefit to help woman after losing her husband in motorcycle accident

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Local artists are supporting a woman after suffering multiple personal tragedies.
Built to Last Tattoo in Brazil held a benefit Sunday.
All proceeds will go to Rachael Smith.
You'll remember, we told you she lost her husband Joe Smith in a motorcycles accident back in June.
This is the second massive loss this family has suffered.
Last year, Rachael's brother Garrett Sands was shot and killed.
Flash tattoos were $50 dollars at the event.
Those at the shop said they just wanted to give back to their friend during this difficult time.
"I love Rachael to death. She's just a fun person to be around, and we just basically wanted to lend a helping hand," said David Steel, Owner of Built to Last Tattoo.
To learn more about upcoming events the family is putting together, you can head to the Garrett Sands Kindness Project Facebook page.
