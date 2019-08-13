Local swimmers set to hit the pool for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local swimmers are diving for a good cause

The Terre Haute Torpedoes Swim Team will hold a swim-a-thon on August 17.

Swimmers will attempt to swim 200 lengths in two hours.

Donors are encouraged to support these athletes with either a flat donation or pledging a certain amount of money per length.

The money will be used to create scholarships for swimmers heading to college.

It will also be used on equipment and giving back to the USA Swimming Foundation.

It all takes place at the Vigo County Aquatics Center.