Local students to host virtual vigil in honor of Genocide Awareness Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's Genocide Awareness Month, and local students are looking to shed light on the serious topic.
The South Vigo High School STAND Club will be hosting a virtual vigil through zoom.
The goal is to spread awareness and remember those who have lost their lives to genocide.
The vigil will be held Monday afternoon from 2 to 4.
If you're interested in joining the virtual vigil, you can register for the zoom call by following the link.
