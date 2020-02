VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students are getting the chance to put their future career skills to the test.

Ivy Tech hosted a health care competition on Friday with the West Central Indiana Area Health Education Center.

Nearly 300 students took part. They demonstrated skills in first aid, nursing assisting, physical therapy, and more.

Students also took part in mock interviews and completed written exams.

This was a regional event to help students prepare for state this spring.