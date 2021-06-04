Local students look to make a difference with duffel bag donations - here's how

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute students are looking to make a difference in their community.

Students in Terre Haute South's Key Club were awarded a $1,000 grant. They chose to donate duffel bags to CASA of Vigo County.

Many children in the system often move from place to place and carry their belongings in trash bags.

Having a duffel bag might not seem like a big deal, but the president of the Key Club says it can make all the difference.

"I really hope that I'm giving more than just a duffel bag. I hope that it's something they use for a long time and that it's something sturdy and reliable. Because it's their belongings, it's something that's personal to them, and they need them. So I hope it's more than just that," Zoya Parvaz said.