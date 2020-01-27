Clear

Local students learn about the Holocaust on ‘Eva Education Day’

January 27 marks the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz. It’s also “Eva Education Day” in Indiana. News 10 caught up with students at West Vigo Middle School who had the chance to watch a documentary about Eva Kor’s story.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 6:26 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor called Terre Haute, Ind. home for nearly 60-years.

Eva passed away on July 4, 2019, during her annual trip to Auschwitz.

She spent 40-years educating others about the Holocaust.

LINK | HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR EVA KOR HAS PASSED AWAY AT 85-YEARS-OLD

To further her legacy, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb declared Monday, January 27 as “Eva Education Day." This day also marks the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz.

Students throughout the state had the opportunity to learn about Eva’s story on Monday through Eva Educational Toolkits, which were made possible by WFYI and Ted Green Films.

The toolkit includes Eva’s book and the documentary Eva A-7063.

Libraries and schools across the state received a copy of the film.

News 10 stopped by Bridget Short’s 8th-grade literature class at West Vigo Middle School.

She received a copy of the toolkit.

LINK | REMEMBERING EVA KOR, THE WORLD TAKES TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO SHARE THEIR MEMORIES

Her students got to watch the documentary during class, which coincides with their current unit on the Holocaust.

"It's been an eye-opening experience for them. I think that they have just been absolutely shocked, actually, what Eva went through and what her family experienced,” Short told News 10.

Eighth-grade student Carlea Funk shares her reaction to the film.

"I think it was tragic what happened to her, and especially how American's, after the war was over, treated her, and just ignored her problems and what happened to her past,” Funk said.

Short said one lesson resonated the most.

LINK | LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CANDLES HOLOCAUST MUSEUM AND EDUCATION CENTER

"Forgiveness was the main thing that enabled Eva to heal, and I think that message of forgiveness is important for our students,” Short said.

Funk said Eva's ability to forgive is admirable.

"If that happened to me, I would hold a big grudge against everyone,” Funk said.

Emma Rollings said it's important to keep sharing Eva's story.

"Well, history normally repeats itself, so if we keep her story going and other people's story going, maybe it won't repeat itself,” Rollings said.

Students can carry today's lesson far beyond the classroom.

"Learn to be nice to others no matter what,” Funk said. “And hopefully like another war like that won't happen, and treat everybody no matter the same.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Persistent Cloudiness
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 1-27

Image

Local students learn about the Holocaust on ‘Eva Education Day'

Image

GT Pie Community Day supports Gibault Children's Services

Image

Ivy Tech announces new scholarship focused on leadership development

Image

Barr-Reeve expands STEM programming

Image

Vigo County Criminal Justice meeting

Image

Monday early forecast

Image

The local branch of the League of Women Voters celebrates 100 years

Image

Jim Dotson takes over as Southwest School Corporation's new police chief

Image

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low: 29

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans