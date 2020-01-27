Local students learn about the Holocaust on ‘Eva Education Day’

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor called Terre Haute, Ind. home for nearly 60-years.

Eva passed away on July 4, 2019, during her annual trip to Auschwitz.

She spent 40-years educating others about the Holocaust.

To further her legacy, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb declared Monday, January 27 as “Eva Education Day." This day also marks the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz.

Students throughout the state had the opportunity to learn about Eva’s story on Monday through Eva Educational Toolkits, which were made possible by WFYI and Ted Green Films.

The toolkit includes Eva’s book and the documentary Eva A-7063.

Libraries and schools across the state received a copy of the film.

News 10 stopped by Bridget Short’s 8th-grade literature class at West Vigo Middle School.

She received a copy of the toolkit.

Her students got to watch the documentary during class, which coincides with their current unit on the Holocaust.

"It's been an eye-opening experience for them. I think that they have just been absolutely shocked, actually, what Eva went through and what her family experienced,” Short told News 10.

Eighth-grade student Carlea Funk shares her reaction to the film.

"I think it was tragic what happened to her, and especially how American's, after the war was over, treated her, and just ignored her problems and what happened to her past,” Funk said.

Short said one lesson resonated the most.

"Forgiveness was the main thing that enabled Eva to heal, and I think that message of forgiveness is important for our students,” Short said.

Funk said Eva's ability to forgive is admirable.

"If that happened to me, I would hold a big grudge against everyone,” Funk said.

Emma Rollings said it's important to keep sharing Eva's story.

"Well, history normally repeats itself, so if we keep her story going and other people's story going, maybe it won't repeat itself,” Rollings said.

Students can carry today's lesson far beyond the classroom.

"Learn to be nice to others no matter what,” Funk said. “And hopefully like another war like that won't happen, and treat everybody no matter the same.”