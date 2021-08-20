Local students go fishing for a good cause

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, students will cast a line for a good cause.

The "Cast for a Child Invitational" is the first Vigo County Bass Fishing Championship.

There are teams from each Vigo County high school. They're raising money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.

We met with some of the Terre Haute North students who are competing. They talked with us about preparing for this competition.

"You have to know what you're doing, know the skill, know the weather of it. And you have to know the lake. I think it's a lot more than luck like a lot of people thinks. I think it's a lot more skill," Terre Haute North Junior Cole Berry said.

So far, they've collected more than $5,000.

