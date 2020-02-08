Local students compete in science olympiad

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Middle and high schoolers from across the Wabash Valley gathered at Ivy Tech Community College to put their knowledge to the test Saturday.

That's with the "Indiana Science Olympiad."

Students from Carlisle Middle School, Linton Stockton High School, Terre Haute South High School and Sullivan Middle and High Schools competed.

There were more than 20 STEM events.

That stands for science, technology, engineering and mathmatics.

Organizers hope events like this will get students involved and interested in STEM fields.

"We hope we build interest early for them to go into those different types of disciplines. There's a major shortage as far as work force, we need those areas and so we're hoping that we build a love in them now," said Sarah Liechty.

Winning teams from the event will move on to the state competition.