Local student receives a letterman jacket on behalf of Garrett Sands Kindness Project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute high school student received a special honor on Tuesday.

The Garrett Sands Kindness Project presented Alonso Horsley with a letterman jacket.

Garrett Sands died earlier this year at a house party in Vigo County.

Since then, Garrett's mother Jayna Sullivan has created the Kindness Project.

It is dedicated to doing special things around the community in Garrett's honor.

At one point, Garrett mentored the event's honoree.

That's why it means something extra special.

"Kind of glad to know that I'm actually a part of something that should be a legacy of Garrett Sands. You've always got to start with someone. I'm just glad to be the one that got to light the torch," Horsley said.

"When I found out that he is the one that they had chosen to receive the jacket...I just thought it was perfect," Garrett's mother, Jayna Sullivan said.

To learn more about the Garrett Sands Kindness Project, click here.