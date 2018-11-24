Clear

Local stores happy for support on "Small Business Saturday"

In the eight years since Small Business Saturday began, David Haynes of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce says $85 billion has been spent nationwide. Including here in the Wabash Valley

Nov. 24, 2018
Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The parking lot was completely full Saturday at The French Hen and co., it’s a store of homemade crafts that has steadily gotten bigger and bigger over the years. Owner Allison Layton says it's their biggest shopping day of the year.

"We've had this business for three or four years. We started off downtown and we just grew," said Layton.

The French Hen wasn't the only business seeing results. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce says the economy has been improving. With it, more people have been traveling and shopping locally.

In the eight years since Small Business Saturday began, David Haynes of the chamber says $85 billion has been spent nationwide.

"People feel a little bit better about spending their money and getting on the road and going places and that's a good indicator for the holidays yet to come," said Haynes.
With so many big named stores closing their doors this year in Terre Haute, the chamber and other small businesses hope the Wabash Valley will give shopping local a chance.

"When a bigger store is gone or is miles away just look around the corner. There might be something that's a little more unique. Possibly handmade," said Haynes.

As for Layton, she's just happy to have such a great turnout on their busiest day of the year. She just hopes others are just as successful as her business was.

"I hope everybody gets out and supports and it helps our community and it’s for our family also," said Layton.

Just because Small Business Saturday only last one day, that doesn't mean you can't shop local any day of the year. Many of these local stores are also staying open longer to better serve those wishing to shop.

