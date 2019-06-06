Clear

Local store will continue to stock milk brand tied to Fair Oak Farms

Fairlife gets some of its milk from Fair Oak Farms...but there's no connection between the two.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 6:47 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local store will continue to stock a milk brand tied to a controversy in Indiana.

Baesler's carries milk from 'Fairlife.'

An animal rights group is accusing Fair Oaks Farms of animal abuse.

Some stores are pulling Fairlife products.

GRAPHIC VIDEO | AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE ALLEGED ANIMAL ABUSE AT FAMOUS INDIANA FARM

Baesler's Market in Terre Haute told us it is aware of the allegations against Fair Oaks Farms.

Fairlife said it has stopped taking deliveries from the farm.

Baesler's told us it is important to put real thought into suppliers.

"We like to keep it as local as possible because usually, that means you are getting better standards and practices and policies and a better idea of what's actually going on," Kristine O'Hare, from Baesler's, said.

Fairlife said it also intends to do audits at its supplier farms.

The goal is to ensure the farms are up to the high standards of animal care.

See a statement from Fairlife Farms here. 

