Local state parks to soon close for deer management hunting

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some state parks will soon be closing for deer management hunting.
That includes Shakamak State Park and Ouabache.
The hunts last two days.
The first one is November 18th and the 19th.
The second hunt is December 2nd and 3rd.
The parks will re-open the morning after the two day hunts wrap up.
