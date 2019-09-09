Local sports teams hold friendly competition to help raise money for childhood cancer

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Area sports teams are battling to raise money for childhood cancer.

Last week, we told you about the 'PS, We Love You' fundraiser with local sports teams.

It is to help fund testing for cancer patients at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

On Saturday, Indiana State University raised more than $549 and Rose-Hulman raised $522.

On Tuesday, South Vermillion will challenge Terre Haute North, to raise the most money.

It happens from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

South Vermillion will be set up at the Clinton McDonald's with Terre Haute North at the Lafayette Avenue location in Terre Haute.