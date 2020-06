TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Signs posted across Vigo County are up to help you drive safer on the roadways.

That's with new speed signs. They help track how fast you are driving.

Not only is it a good safety tool, but it will also collect data and determine when people are speeding - and what the high and low speeds are.

This could help police determine if they need an officer in the area.

The first two signs were placed by Otter Creek Middle School on Lafayette Avenue.