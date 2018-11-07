Clear

Local soup kitchen helps families in need more than just the holiday season

A local man uses the St. Patrick Soup Kitchen to make sure he and his family are full, not just during the holiday season but year round.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 6:40 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- You can help give meals to struggling families here in the Wabash Valley.

We'll be hosting out 30th annual Share Your Thanksgiving food drive Thursday.

A Terre Haute resident at a local soup kitchen today said it is services like this that help him and his family every day.

Seven years, that is how long Paul Philpott and his family have been coming to the St. Patrick soup kitchen.

He said after paying bills, buying groceries can be hard.

"We don't have the income or the other resources to be able to do this or be able to eat,"Philpott said.

Those who come to the soup kitchen can get a meal at lunch five days a week, but for some, it is more than just providing meals to those in need.

"We're just appreciative of everyone that comes in here and the opportunity to do something that hopefully makes a difference in people's lives every day," Friesen said.

Linna Friesen has been working at this soup kitchen for the last eight years, and she said they are lucky to be able to give back to the community.

"This happens to be the heart of a community that needs a lot of these services and we are just really privileged to be able to do this every day," Friesen said.

Philpott and his family are grateful for programs like the St. Patrick soup kitchen.

He said they are especially important during the holiday season.

"If it was not for them there is a lot of people that would not have anything to eat or anything for Christmas, it really does make a difference what they do," Philpott said.

The St. Patrick soup kitchen is open Monday through Friday from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, and it is located on Poplar Street in Terre Haute.

