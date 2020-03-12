Clear
Local songwriter’s music featured in major TV shows

Brent Lindsay writes and records music from his home studio in Clinton.

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) -- Brent Lindsay's passion for music started when he was a kid.

It led him to Nashville, Tennessee, where he lived for three years, honing his skill as a songwriter.

Now, he writes and records from his home studio in Clinton, creating music for TV shows and films.

"Just turn the sound down, and you'll think 'Hmm' it doesn't quite have the impact that it does if you had the music behind it. All of a sudden, turn the volume up, and if it's the right piece of music, the right time, it just changes the whole vibe,” Lindsay said.

Harmonica is featured in many of his songs, but Lindsay can play a variety of instruments.

"So much time and so much effort...especially creative people trying to build something basically out of nothing. There's 12 notes to pick from, but you've got to make them count,” Lindsay described.

On Wednesday night, his song "Recognize" appeared in the TV show Seal Team.

"Last night was special for me because they used the whole song…and just to sit there and watch it on TV, and knowing that you sat in this room, and created this song, and put it together, and had all these moving parts, to actually see it loud and in your face. It was a good night."

Lindsay's work has appeared in shows such as Shameless and UFC Road to the Octagon.

"It's hard to explain when you have that love for music and creating music. Yeah, I wouldn't trade it for anything."

