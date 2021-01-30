Local soccer association opening registration, offering new program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – It may be the dead of winter but those behind a Wabash Valley youth athletics program have set their sights on spring.

The Vigo County Youth Soccer Association provides kids a way to get active. The organization was not able to schedule games last spring due to the pandemic. This year, not only is VCYSA offering its normal spring program, it's adding a second.

One program is for kids as young as 4 years old through high school. The second program is new for high school students.

Academy Director Kevin Millington says he is excited to provide ways for all kids to participate in the sport.

“They need the physical activity and so, they’re excited. You know, the fall season kids were super excited to get back out. We were excited to have them. We had a great season.”

If you know a child who wants to register to play soccer in the spring you can sign up online at VCYSA.org or you can call 812-466-0900.