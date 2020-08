BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - If you need a mask for your kids ahead of the 2020 school year, a local group is here to help.

Proper fitting masks are important to have during the pandemic.

A local small business owner wants to help.

Jasmine Moore, the owner of Anna & Viv Handmade in Brazil held a Friday event to have custom masks made.

The masks were $10, but donations were accepted for the Clay County Youth Food Delivery Program.

If you missed Friday's event, you can reach out to her here on Facebook.