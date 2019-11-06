Local six-year-old shocked by wet wall, melted her pants

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A young girl is recovering after she was shocked.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon around 4:00.

Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher told News 10 a six-year-old girl touched a wet wall inside of a home. It was wet due to a leaky roof.

The child was shocked. She suffered minor burns to the fingers and her pants melted.

Fisher told us the girl's injuries are not life-threatening.