Local sheriff gives tips on surviving a collision with a deer

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are warning drivers that you 'Don't Veer for a Deer.'

During this time of year, deer are on the move.

Police say that car versus deer accidents increase.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said swerving from deer can cause deadly accidents, like a head-on collision with another vehicle or running into a tree.

He said if a deer jumps into your path, hit the brakes and hold the wheel.

Cottom said you can expect a lot of noise, and your airbags might deploy.

After you hit the deer, he says pull to the side of the road and call 911.