Local shelter struggles to give animals forever homes after misleading posts on social media

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Humane Society is struggling to place animals into homes, that's after misleading posts on social media.

Sarah Valentine, the manager of THHS, reached out to News 10 after she noticed a decrease in adoptions and increase in online comments.

Here's what we've learned.

Their sign may say closed, but that does not mean they're not operating regularly.

Due to COVID-19, they've made adjustments when it comes to stopping by.

The shelter is not open to the public, but you can make adoptions through appointments only.

You can also bring in stray animals by placing a phone call before coming in. This gives staff time to put on masks and gloves before greeting you.

Valentine says the miscommunication on social media could impact adoptions for these animals

"We want the animals in a facility to get into a home, we want the animals that may have gone missing and came in as strays, we want them to go back to their families. That's our ultimate goal is to always get them into a home," Valentine explained.

In the meantime, staff at THHS ask for your patience when it comes to operating.

"With the whole animal community, we have to work together to keep these guys safe and hopefully get them into new homes. So be patient, that's the biggest thing just be patient."

If you'd like to learn more about the shelter's hours, click here. There is also a FAQ COVID-19 page located on their website.

