Local second graders make a cuddly donation

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Six second graders in Parke County have made good on their promise.
Mrs. Organ's second grade class at Montezuma Elementary School recently sold popcorn to raise money.
That money was recently used to buy stuffed animals for first responders.
The kids were able to buy cuddly friends which will be given to kids in times of need.
On Friday, some of those first responders were on hand to receive the generous gift.
On top of giving back to others, the class also learned how to count change, follow directions, and work with a budget.
