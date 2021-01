TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - High school students will get to learn more about the next steps for college.

It is with the help of Virtual College Information Week.

Indiana State University, Ivy Tech, and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods have come together to make sure students are informed.

The virtual events will allow colleges to have one on one conversations with students.

College Information Week starts next week. You have to register at this link ahead of time.