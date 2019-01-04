Clear

Local school wears green to show their support for North Central

Due to the untimely and tragic deaths of the three, the Clay City High School basketball team filled in for North Central in the Greene County Tournament.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 3:25 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The community is coming together for North Central High School after three teenagers were killed in a crash last week.

A social media post said, "Our schools are similar in size and heart, so it breaks our hearts to see them suffering through this loss."

The card reads:

"Wear these socks in remembrance of the boys who won't get the opportunity to represent their school in another football game.

Wear these socks for the kids who can't play tonight because they are mourning their friends.

Wear these socks for the school who can't represent tonight because they are supporting each other."

So the Eels honored the Thunderbirds by wearing green socks, the school's colors.

The Eels delivered a win.

