Local school takes part in Great American Shakeout

A local middle school took action to prepare for natural disasters.

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 4:06 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local middle school took action to prepare for natural disasters.

Students at Sarah Scott Middle School made sure they knew what to do in case an earthquake hits.

It was part of the Great American Shakeout.

During the drill, students have to drop to the floor, cover their heads, and get under a desk.

The principal of Sarah Scott told us its important to her that students know how to protect themselves when an emergency hits.

"It's good because it's a refresher course. Each time they go through it, we want it to be automatic...so in the event of an earthquake they instinctively know what to do," Principal Scotia Brown said.

She told us this drill is done every year.

To learn more about the Great American Shakeout, click here.

