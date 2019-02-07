Local school shows support for senate bills for school bus safety

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- Michael Stahl made his voice heard Wednesday in the Indiana Statehouse. He was showing support for Senate Bill 2.

The bill would increase the punishment for people who disregard bus arms. It's the reason why his daughter isn’t here today.

"And unfortunately even after this incident occurred, people still committed these things. So sometimes you need to kind of make it so people pay more attention," said Stahl.

The bill would make speeding past one of these signs a level six felony. David Henry of the South Vermillion School Corporation says his drivers have seen this in the past, that's why they also support this bill.

"This is good. This means that we can come up with a solution that applies to our populous," said Henry.

There's another bus safety bill up for discussion. It requires buses to pick kids up and drop them off on the "right" side of the road. This would prevent kids from having to cross highways.

"There are just very few cases where we look at it and say there's no way to do this. About 99% of the time it’s going to be door side, curbside to the driveway," said Henry.

The bills have a ways to go before becoming law but Stahl and others hope these measures will help prevent accidents in the future.

"Hopefully we can have some sort of way of helping prevent that from happening again not everything's going to be able to stop unfortunately but we can take steps," said Stahl.

If lawmakers do pass the bills, they will go into effect July 1st.