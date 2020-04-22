Local school showing school spirit during eLearning

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - A school district in our area is showing school spirit - even though students and teachers are not together in the traditional classrooms.

During E-Learning, Cloverdale is having virtual spirit days this week.

Wednesday was 'Whacky Wednesday.'

Monday was 'Pet Day.' Students email photos embracing the day's theme. The school then posts the pictures for all to see.

Officials say the response has been overwhelming.