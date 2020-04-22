CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - A school district in our area is showing school spirit - even though students and teachers are not together in the traditional classrooms.
During E-Learning, Cloverdale is having virtual spirit days this week.
Wednesday was 'Whacky Wednesday.'
Monday was 'Pet Day.' Students email photos embracing the day's theme. The school then posts the pictures for all to see.
Officials say the response has been overwhelming.
Related Content
- Local school showing school spirit during eLearning
- Local school shows support for senate bills for school bus safety
- Local elementary school honors veterans
- The 42nd Annual Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous
- 'Spirit of Terre Haute' hits the rails
- Holiday event brightens spirits at Deming Elementary
- Showing your Sycamore spirit, homecoming week continues with Saturday morning parade
- Local school helps duck walk again
- Local High School Students go high tech
- Local business hosts back to school bash
Scroll for more content...