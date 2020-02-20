Clear

Local school receives surprising donation to help bring success to the classroom

A Terre Haute school is getting more tools to help kids in the classroom.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A Terre Haute school is getting more tools to help kids in the classroom.

This week, a generous donation was made by Round Room LLC, otherwise known as the largest Verizon retailer.

School supply packs were given to 5,500 teachers across the U.S. One of those packs landed right in the Wabash Valley.

Ouabache Elementary in Terre Haute was the only school in the area to receive one of the packs. These donations are part of the Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway.

Since 2014, more than 35,000 packs have been donated. Each box costs around $77 dollars and could impact an average of 30 students.

According to the U.S. Department of Education teachers spend about $480 dollars out of their own pockets for school supplies.

The program is meant to give back to school teachers, and it did just that.

This time around teachers at Quabache Elementary didn't have to reach inside of their wallets to help out.

Five boxes were donated containing pencils, staples, paper, erasers, glue sticks, and much more.

In just a day more than half of the supplies were taken and used by teachers. 

News 10 caught up with Principal Haley Ringwald about the donations. She said they're thankful for the opportunity.

"A lot of times we have difficult times getting supplies and different things that we need especially in February when we've used a lot of the supplies we need to replenish them so it's very exciting and we're just so appreciative of the generosity of the TCC," Ringwald shared.

While it may be just paper and pencils, the efforts go a long way for educators.

"We just really appreciate when the community comes out and supports us and it's just wonderful to be a public school and we couldn't ask for a better community here in Terre Haute."

