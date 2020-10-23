Local school proving height doesn't matter, as they support Dwarfism Awareness Month

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The Shakamak Lakers are proving their respect for all students.

Cameron Paulin is a 7th grader at Shakamak Junior and Senior High School.

Paulin is a dwarf, "Whenever we're born we don't get the like the average height as normal people," he said.

He may be the smallest guy at the school but some say his personality, can light up a room.

And to show just how important Paulin is to everyone, his school did something rather touching.

They held a special ceremony at a volleyball game to honor him.

"I felt happy joyful and excited because not only are a lot of people wearing green, they know who i am and it's just an honor."

Sunday is Dwarfism Awareness Day. You're supposed to wear green in support. Students won't be at school then, but on Friday, it was a sea of green shirts that filled the hallways.

Lacey Stone, a language arts teacher, said Paulin has taught everyone a lesson.

"If we can come together then why can't the adults learn from the kiddos. We're all human we're all wanting and need the same thing so if we can come together for this cause why can't we come together for a lot of other things," said Stone.

And of course, Paulin gave us a message to share with you.

"Dr. Seuss once said a person is a person no matter how small," said Paulin.