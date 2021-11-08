Local school district sued over alleged discrimination

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Civil Liberties Union Indiana filed a lawsuit against the Vigo County School Corporation.

The lawsuit claims that school administrators denied two Terre Haute North Vigo High School students the right to use school restrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity.

The two young freshmen involved in the case identify as male, even though their birth certificates note their gender at birth as female.

"These are young men," Ken Falk, the legal director of ACLU Indiana, said. "These are boys, and they need to be treated as boys."

Falk says denying them access to the restrooms consistent with their gender identity violates both the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution and Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972.

"The law is really clear," he said. "These are two young men who have gender dysphoria. That's a condition that their gender identity does not match their gender at birth. They are about ready to begin male hormones, which will make them appear even more male than they do now, and they must be treated as young men."

The case goes on to say that gender dysphoria is characterized by depression and anxiety because of the mismatch between a person's gender at birth and the person's gender identity.

Falk goes on to say the gender dysphoria can be minimized by treating the students with the gender they identify with.

"What therapists and doctors recommend is that someone with gender dysphoria is treated, as in this case, male to the greatest extent possible," he said. "Allowing them to live their life consistent with their gender identify minimizes the dysphoria."

The biggest takeaway from this lawsuit is not only to help these two young students but also the future generation of students.

"There are a lot of transgender kids in Indiana," Falk said. "There are a lot of schools systems refusing to recognize them as having gender dysphoria. There are a lot of kids who are suffering. I think it's the hope of these two young men that not only can they get some remedy for themselves but they can help educate schools to do not just the right thing but do what is required by the law."

The next step, in this case, is to file a preliminary injunction, meaning the students will be granted access to restrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity before the final judgment.

Falk says the Vigo County School Corporation has 21 days to respond.

News 10 reached out to the school corporation, and they told us today they have no comment on the pending litigation.