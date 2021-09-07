Local school counselor honored for her work during the pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local school counselor received honors for her work during the pandemic.

Hillary Eup is the school counselor at Rio Grande Elementary School in Vigo County.

She was selected as a top 10 finalist for the Indiana School Counselor of the Year Award. She was surprised by the announcement at the school.

Eup was nominated for developing several virtual workshops, games, and lessons for the district. She said her main focus is on her students.

"If I can help that one kid, if I can be that voice to make school a better place for them, that's the best part of the job, to make them feel more inclusive at our school," Eup said.

She has been a counselor at Rio Grande for five years. The 2022 counselor of the year will be selected in September.