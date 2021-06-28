Local school corporation works to get students vaccinated ahead of the start of classes

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school corporation is doing its part to help vaccinate students 12 and older.

South Vermillion School Corporation is teaming up with the Vermillion County Health Department to make sure those who want the vaccine can get it.

It will be the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic will be in the front drive of the high school.

South Vermillion School Corporation Superintendent Dave Chapman tells us they are doing this so they can be in-person at the start of the school year.

"We hope, you know, by no means is it mandated or anything like that. We're just doing our part to help get ourselves off to a good start this upcoming school year," Chapman says.

The first shot will be on July 12th. If you want to get the shot - you can sign up here or go to the South Vermillion School Corporation website.