PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) -- A local school corporation is receiving a major grant.

It's all to help assist students with after-school and summer programs.

Paris Union School District No. 95 is receiving over half a million dollars for a STEAM grant.

This is from the Illinois State Board of Education.

Administrators have received a million dollars a month in grants since the start of this school year.

This grant brings the total to over $4.5 million in grant money this year.