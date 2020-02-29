Clear

Local school corporation assures parents they're monitoring the Coronavirus outbreak

The North Central Parke Community School Corporation issued a letter to parents reassuring them the district is monitoring the outbreak.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Schools across the country are also preparing for the Coronavirus.

Health officials are urging you to practice good health habits, like washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and staying home when you're sick.

