Local robotics team brings home top honors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local robotics team is brought home a big title.

Team Storm just got back from the 'First Lego League Razorback Invitational,' and they are coming back as champions.

Teams from all over the world competed in the competition.

They were challenged to build a robot, entirely out of Legos.

The Champion Award is given to the team that most embodies the experience and excels at the robot game and project.

It's a celebration of 10 months of hard work.

"I was shocked, I didn't think we were going to receive such a big award. It was really exciting, I was about ready to die...it was also really cool and we especially weren't expecting it because we took home the same award last season. So it was even more of an honor to take it home two years in a row," Katie and Trevor, from Team Storm said.

They also had to work together to solve a real-world problem to the theme...and that theme was space.

They focused on tackling depression and isolation in long-duration space flight.

The team says the idea came from an interview with Astronaut Scott Kelly.