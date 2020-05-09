Local motorcycle riders participate in safety training

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of motorcycle riders are killed in accidents each year.

A group of Wabash Valley riders said they do not want to be included in accident statistics.

That's why they took part in safety training with Cannonball Harley-Davidson's Riding Academy.

The group met at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Saturday morning.

An instructor said training your eyes and mind is just as important as training your hands and feet to ride a motorcycle.

Those at the riding academy said by learning these useful skills, they can keep themselves and others safe on the road.

"The training we facilitate here can help people avoid some of the situtations that other guys haven''t been through formal training can find themselves in," said Rob Galbraith.

The training consists of an online class, classroom training and practice on the bike.