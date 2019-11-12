Clear
Local reverend holds discussion on opioid crisis

Rev. Peter Haskins discussed the issues that Knox county and the surrounding areas are dealing with.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 6:18 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many residents braved the cold weather Tuesday for a discussion at Vincennes University. The topic: the opioid crisis. One of those in attendance was local attorney Rhea Jones-Price.

Jones-Price says, "I work a lot with the drug-addicted community. I really wanted to kind of help with resourcing and stuff with my clients. It's something that is a real big need in our community."

Getting her clients help with their addictions is a big deal for Jones-Price. Reverend Peter Haskins hopes to help in that mission.

Haskins says, "Opioids are so tough because once you get addicted to them, they're very difficult to ween yourself off of them without a doctor."

Haskins is also the former director of a drug recovery program called Life After Meth. He says in Knox county, the drugs that are most popular are the cheapest. Haskins says it is important to understand how to help people who are struggling with addiction.

Haskins explains, "Get treatment, therapy, and different kinds of therapy to help get off their drugs because it is just very difficult to do it just cold turkey."

Jones-Price says, "We're all affected by it in one way or another whether we are in the addiction or we are dealing with people in the addiction. So we all have to have a concerted effort to do it, to help people in the community."

