Local retail stores take precautions to welcome back shoppers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Under stage two of the plan to re-open Indiana, retail businesses were allowed to re-open on Monday at 50 percent capacity.

That includes Kadel's Hallmark in Terre Haute.



With the first day retail businesses have been able to open their doors in the Hoosier state, many made their way to the stores to shop.

Katie Myers was one of those shoppers out looking for the perfect gift,

"Just shopping for Mother's Day, which is May 10th, so just looking for something for our mom," said Myers.

Of course, these businesses re-opening comes with some guidelines.

The owner at Kadel's said they've added a sanitizer station at the front door and are requiring customers to wear a mask to enter the store.

It's all in an effort to keep everyone safe.

"The health issue is the most important thing. The spiking of any line, the state is tracking is terribly important to us, and want to be sure we're taking all the precautions we can to welcome people back for Mother's Day, graduation, and all of the little occasions that they've missed," said Sue McCallum.

The store also has sneeze guards up near the cash register.

Social distancing is also being encouraged around the store and at the checkout line.

Myers said she's excited to get back to in-store shopping and is glad businesses are looking out for her well being.

"I think it's a good precaution. Everybody is going to want to get out, and just staying safe as we all get out. You don't know who's been where, so I think it's a good precaution," said Myers.

McCallum said they're grateful to be able to welcome back customers in a safe way.

She said they expect things to be slow the first few days after reopening, but they're just taking it day by day.