Local restaurants could benefit from this new program!

WABASH VALLEY, (WTHI) - All across the Wabash Valley, restaurants will receive some financial assistance to recover from last year's losses. This is through the American Rescue Plan Act's Restaurant Revitalization Fund. This will help restaurants, and food trucks recover from pandemic-related revenue losses.

News 10 spoke with one local restaurant owner. He says this is a great opportunity to help local establishments thrive again.

Scout Wrin is the owner of Scout's Pizzeria in Downtown Terre Haute. He says the pandemic greatly impacted his business and so many others in the area.

"It's been such a hard time for restaurants in the past year," he said.

With the new grant money in place, his business and many more can receive financial assistance.

"I think everyone is in need of some financial stability right now," he said. "Any financial plan to benefit restaurants and help us in the long run to get things back to normal will help us serve the community."

The restaurant revitalization fund has $28 billion dollars available nationwide. Any restaurant or food establishment can apply for amounts ranging from $1000 to $5 million dollars. This includes losses they incurred in 2019 and 2020. New restaurants that opened during the pandemic can also apply. Wrin says if his business is chosen, he will use that money to help make his famous pizzas.

"I would definitely look into buying another oven to turn out pizzas faster," he said.

The local business development center says restaurant owners should start getting ready now. They are encouraging owners to get registered this weekend before the application opens Monday at 12 PM. A sample application and document list are available now.

For more on this new program, the Small Business Administration has further information. You can access that by clicking here. Additionally, representatives at the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center are available to answer your questions. The center will have appointments available next week and can be contacted at (812) 237-7676. You can also visit their website or their Facebook Page for more information.