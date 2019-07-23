Local restaurant to host benefit for Humane Society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, you will have the chance to help animals in need, all while enjoying a good meal.
Wings Etc. is hosting a fundraising event.
It will help benefit the Terre Haute Humane Society.
It's happening from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. at the Plaza North location in Terre Haute.
15 percent of your mean will be donated to the Humane Society.
