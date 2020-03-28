Local restaurant to give free meals to first responders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another local restaurant and club owner wants to help others even though he's struggling, too.

ZimMarss Showbar will be giving a free cheeseburger meal to all first responders on Monday.

Meals will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We spoke to club owner Bill Bones.

He said closings have crippled his business, but he said this is his way of thanking first responders who are still working.

"You know, with what they're doing the most we can do is give back a little bit to them for the time and effort they put in to keep us safe. I'll probably get more of my staff, so we can keep up with any demand," said Bones.

Bones said despite having hardships with the business, it's always good to make others smile.