Local restaurant to add food and alcohol delivery along with 'carhop' service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday was the first day Indiana and Illinois restaurants and bars had to close in-house dining due to COVID-19.

We stopped at Charlie's Pub and Grub in Terre Haute to see how they were adapting.

The owner there says they were preparing for this possibility - but it was still heartbreaking.

Charlie's is offering a carhop service. You can pull into their lot and they will come and take your order...and then bring you your food.

They told us it has already been a hit.

The owner told us he hopes the community takes notice of how they have adapted and continue to support local businesses.

Starting on Friday, Charlie's will offer take-out along with delivery.

They've also been approved to deliver alcohol.