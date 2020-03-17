Local restaurant to add food and alcohol delivery along with 'carhop' service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday was the first day Indiana and Illinois restaurants and bars had to close in-house dining due to COVID-19.
We stopped at Charlie's Pub and Grub in Terre Haute to see how they were adapting.
The owner there says they were preparing for this possibility - but it was still heartbreaking.
Charlie's is offering a carhop service. You can pull into their lot and they will come and take your order...and then bring you your food.
They told us it has already been a hit.
The owner told us he hopes the community takes notice of how they have adapted and continue to support local businesses.
Starting on Friday, Charlie's will offer take-out along with delivery.
They've also been approved to deliver alcohol.
