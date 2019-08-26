Clear

Local restaurant teams up with VCSC to encourage childhood literacy

One in four children in America grows up without learning how to read.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One in four children in America grows up without learning how to read.

That's according to dosomething.org.

That's why one local restaurant is doing its part to encourage literacy in Vigo County.

News 10 stopped by Grand Traverse Pie Company in Terre Haute.

That's where leaders held a Community Literacy Day.

It was in collaboration with the Vigo County School Corporation.

From 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., the restaurant donated 10 percent of sales to the summer IRead Program.

It's a remedial course that takes place over four weeks during the summer.

IRead helps students in second and third grade improve their reading skills.

