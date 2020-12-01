Local restaurant taking extra steps to protect against COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local bar and restaurant is looking to go the extra mile to keep you safe.

Charlie's Pub and Grub in Terre Haute installed a new air purification system.

Cheyne O'Laughlin is the owner of Charlie's. He says the new system will kill 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria in the air.

He told us because it's getting colder, with it being flu season, and that we are seeing a second wave of COVID-19, he wanted to be retroactive.

The restaurant also practices facial coverings, social distancing, and constant cleaning.