Local restaurant remodels during closure, takes precautions to reopen next week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday, restaurants in the Hoosier state, like Charlie's in Terre Haute will be able to re-open its doors to dine-in services.

Of course, with the opening comes some guidelines.

"Disposable menus, disposable condiments, single-use items, lots of sanitizer, lots of cleaning, masks, gloves for the employees. We have a crew that's going to be working throughout the shift that's going to be going behind people cleaning," said Cheyne O'Laughlin.

O'Laughlin is the owner of Charlie's.

He said they're taking these extra precautions and following measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Vigo County Health Department to help keep you safe.

"Fifty percent capacity. We've got tables marked off and moved. Chairs removed so that we can't go above it," said O'Laughlin.

At the end of the day, O'Laughlin said they're just looking forward to getting back to a sense of normal.

"We're excited. We miss all of our regulars. We miss the camaraderie, you know the conversations with our customers, but we've really enjoyed adapting. It's been interesting to see how all the employees kind of got together and really made this work for us," said O'Laughlin.

O'Laughlin said they've been putting their downtime to good use.

When you head in next week things may look a little bit different than before.

You'll notice, work has been done behind the bar inside and outside.

Staff members have worked on the floors, given a facelift to the beer garden and even expanded parking.

"Make sure that we're constantly improving. Some projects we never thought we'd get too. It gave us an opportunity to have the employees keep working, so our whole maintenance team is made up of our employees that have pitched in to help. We're redoing everything that we can," said O'Laughlin.

Again, stage two of the plan to reopen Indiana allows things like restaurants, salons, and tattoo shops to open back up on Monday with certain guidelines.