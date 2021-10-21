Local restaurant prepares for ISU homecoming weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Hundreds of universities all across the U.S. had to cancel their homecoming weekend last year due to COVID-19.

Now, universities are excited to welcome back the long-awaited weekend. Indiana State University's homecoming weekend is from October 22nd to the 24th. This weekend brings in thousands of dollars for local businesses in Terre Haute.

Many local restaurants will be set up on Wabash Avenue to cater to those participating in the "walk".

Charlie's Pub and Grub have been set up on Wabash Avenue in past years, but this year they have decided to stay at their home base.

To prepare for the busy weekend the staff have been working on a plan since the end of summer. They have made sure they are all stocked up on food and alcohol for all the customers that will be visiting. All employees will be working to make sure all customers are taken care of.

The owner, Cheyne O'Laughlin, says he is happy the long-awaited weekend is finally here.

"Yeah we're excited to have one more step towards normalcy having people back in town seeing some regulars that we only see once a year," says O'Laughlin.

O'Laughlin says he hopes everyone has fun but also stays safe. He encourages everyone to be responsible if they decide to drink.

For more information on ISU's homecoming weekend and list of events click here.